Arabic version of academician Ramiz Mehdiyev's "Nagorno-Karabakh: History Read Through Sources" book presented

An Arabic version of "Nagorno-Karabakh: History Read Through Sources" book by head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev has been presented at the Central Scientific library of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Addresing the event, vice president of the National Academy of Sciences, director of the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi, academician Isa Habibbayli noted that academician Ramiz Mehdiyev’s "Nagorno-Karabakh: History Read Through Sources" book has recently been published by the Delta Center for In-Depth Research in Beirut, Lebanon.

The book provides an insight into the historical background of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, AzerTag reports.

The book highlights the causes of the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions by the Armenian armed forces, as well as the current state of the negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group, and international organizations` position on the problem.

