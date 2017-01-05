Argentine magazine publishes Azerbaijan edition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina-based Imagen Diplomatica magazine has published an edition headlined "Azerbaijan: development and peace in the sacred foothills of the Caucasus, in the Land of Fire of brave sons".

Published in partnership with the Azerbaijani Embassy, the edition has the image of the Heydar Aliyev Center on its cover and includes articles and photos which present Azerbaijan from different sides, AzerTag reports.

In his article featured in the edition, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Argentina Rashad Aslanov highlights Azerbaijan`s history and the country`s development strategy. He says Azerbaijan is home to the first parliamentary republic as well as the first theatre, opera and ballet in the Muslim East.

The article also hails Azerbaijan's achievements in a variety of areas under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijan's multicultural traditions, international events organized in the country and Azerbaijan-Argentina relations.

Providing an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the article says that 20 per cent of the Azerbaijani territories were occupied by Armenia, with more than one million Azerbaijanis becoming refugees and internally displaced persons. The UN and other international organizations' conflict-related documents supporting Azerbaijan's fair stance are also emphasized.

Other articles hail Azerbaijan's economic accomplishments under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the past 20 years, tourism in Azerbaijan as well as Argentina-Azerbaijan economic partnership.

News.Az

