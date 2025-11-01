Argentine president accepts cabinet chief's resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentine President Javier Milei has accepted the resignation of Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Guillermo Francos, the presidential press service announced on Friday.

“Milei has accepted the resignation of the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers,” the statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the announcement, Presidential Spokesperson Manuel Adorni will formally assume the post on November 3.

News.Az