Argentine President Milei’s party wins parliamentary elections

Argentine President Javier Milei’s ruling party, La Libertad Avanza, won Sunday’s parliamentary elections with 40.8% of the vote, according to preliminary results, securing 64 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Key victories were claimed in Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Santa Fe, and Mendoza, giving Milei a stronger position in Congress.

While the party falls short of a majority, the gains will allow the president to sustain vetoes and push through major reforms, while reducing the threat of impeachment. Milei called the outcome “a historic day” and promised to continue advancing reformist policies to consolidate Argentina’s growth.

Voter turnout was below 68%, the lowest since Argentina’s return to democracy in 1983. The Senate remains under opposition control, limiting full legislative dominance.

International reactions included a congratulatory message from US President Donald Trump, who praised Milei and reiterated his previous support for the Argentine leader.

News.Az