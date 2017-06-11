Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 137 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azer

The Armenian armed forces were using 60, 82 and 120 millimeter mortars (13 shells).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless heights in Noyemberyan district, on nameless heights in Ijevan district, in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd district and on nameless heights in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights in Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz district and on nameless heights in Gadabay district.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter disrict, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless heights in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend districts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

