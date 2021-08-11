Armenia again violates ceasefire by firing at Azerbaijani Army’s positions

Armenia again violates ceasefire by firing at Azerbaijani Army’s positions

Armenia again violates ceasefire by firing at Azerbaijani Army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 11 from 16:20 to 21:05 Armenian armed forces from the positions in Arazdeyen village of Vedi district, Goysu village of Basarkechar district and Chambarak district using various caliber weapons, including sniper rifle subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Heydarabad village of Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Galekend and Zamanli settlements of Gadabay district, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

News.Az





News.Az