Armenia and Georgia discuss regional connectivity

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Tigran Khachatryan, met with Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, who was leading a delegation to Armenia.

Welcoming the Georgian minister’s visit, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that deepening cooperation between Armenia and Georgia is mutually regarded as a key priority, as reflected in the current dynamics of bilateral relations, the Armenian government said in a press release, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

According to the readout, highlighting the need to continuously strengthen economic cooperation alongside active political dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral trade, tourism, energy, communications and telecommunications, as well as other important areas of collaboration. In this context, both sides underscored the necessity of expanding and deepening existing cooperation to fully realize the untapped potential in bilateral relations and make more effective use of the resulting opportunities.

Tigran Khachatryan and Mariam Kvrivishvili also discussed regional connectivity projects, addressing the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative and exploring the opportunities it presents for further developing bilateral relations.

News.Az