Armenia and Türkiye explore cooperation within TRIPP project

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan and Türkiye’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı met in Istanbul on Friday to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, including new economic, logistical, and trade opportunities under the TRIPP project.

The ministers underlined the importance of maintaining regular contact between Armenia and Türkiye and reaffirmed their readiness to continue dialogue, News.Az reports, citing Report.

According to the information, the meeting touched on the possible restoration of the Kars–Gyumri railway connection, as well as new avenues for economic and logistical cooperation that the TRIPP project could create for both countries.

The sides also discussed market diversification, the development of new logistics routes, and the expansion of shared economic interests.

