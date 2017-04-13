Armenia begins military drills in occupied Azerbaijani lands
Armenian Armed Forces are holding military exercises in the occupied Azerbaijani lands.
The exercises began in the occupied Uzundere village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam at 11:00 this morning, AzVision.az reported citing APA.
Armenian troops are primarily using pieces of heavy artillery. Artillery sound is being heard all over the district.
