Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 117 times in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 117 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azer

The Azerbaijani army positions in Gizilhajili, Kamarli and Mazam villages of the Gazakh district, Kohneqishlaq village of the Agstafa district, underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Dovekh village of the Noyemberyan district, Paravakar, Berkaber villages of the Ijevan district of Armenia, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Alibayli, Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Aghdam villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari, Ayqedzor, Mosesgekh villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Shuraabad, Qaraqashli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

