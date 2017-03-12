Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 118 times in 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 118 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Arm

The Armenian army was using large caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli, Farahli villages of Gazakh district and in nameless hills in Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Barekamavan, Voskevan, Berdavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan district and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in Munjuglu, Alibayli, Aghdam villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Aygedzor, Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages and in nameless hills in Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Garagashli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

