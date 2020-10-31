Armenia burns forests in Shusha using phosphorus - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia by use of phosphorus caused fire in Shusha forests," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

"By these means they try to create white smoke and hinder vision of drones used by Azerbaijan's armed forces. Such completely useless and unnecessary environmental terror of Armenia is sign of desperation," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

