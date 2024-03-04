Armenia ceases criminal prosecution of detained Azerbaijani serviceman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Investigation Committee of Armenia has terminated criminal prosecution against Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panahov, News.az reports citing Armenian mass media.

Note that according to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, on the morning of February 28, a soldier of the Azerbaijan Army, Panahov Ruslan Eldaniz, due to unfavorable weather conditions became disoriented and got lost while moving between service positions in the territory of the Lachin region.

