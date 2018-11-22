Armenia conducts anti-Azerbaijani provocation in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visitors of the 26th International Travel Show TT Warsaw in the capital of Poland told Vestnik Kavkaza that supporters of the occupation of Karabakh and other Azerbaijani territories conducted another provocation on the international platform.

As can be seen in the photo, in addition to the Armenian flag on the Armenian stand, which advertises tourist trips to the republic, there is also a “flag” of the Karabakh occupants' puppet regime, so-called 'NKR', controlled from Yerevan.

Thus, the occupiers once more time tried to present the occupied territories of the Azerbaijan Republic as a legalized part of Armenia's territory. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland was informed of the provocation.

Vestnik Kavkaza recalls that any visit without the consent of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the occupied regions of Azerbaijan is considered as a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and as a breach of national legislation, as well as relevant norms and principles of international law. Persons who enter these territories will be permanently banned from entering Azerbaijan and will be included on the list of "undesirable people."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20% of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The two countries signed a ceasefire agreement in 1994. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia, France and the US, are currently holding peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented the UN Security Council's four resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az