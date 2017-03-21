Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have violated ceasefire along the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 124 times, Azerbaij

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kohnegishlag village of Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim, Qaymagli and Kamarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Paravakar, Vazashen, Berkaber villages and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district and in the Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Barekamavan villages of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.



Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Munjuglu, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygepar, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.



The Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.



Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Marzili, Namirli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Ashagi Veysalli, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

