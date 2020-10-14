Armenia does not fulfill any condition of Moscow Declaration - aide to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the signing of the Moscow Declaration, Armenia continues to target the Azerbaijani settlements and infrastructure facilities, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing for representatives of foreign military attaches and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan (UN, EU, ICRC), Trend reports on Oct. 14.

“This is unacceptable! Once again, gathering troops, Armenia goes on the offensive against Azerbaijan,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. "Armenia is greatly aggravating the conflict. Today, as a result of the shelling of Azerbaijani cities by Armenia, infrastructure has been greatly damaged, there are killed and wounded. Armenia continues to kill the Azerbaijani civilians. Azerbaijan is forced to take measures to stop all this."

“Azerbaijan is ready for a peaceful solution to the conflict,” Hajiyev added. “However, it is obvious that Armenia, violating the Moscow talks, is aggravating the conflict. In accordance with the Moscow Declaration, the conflict must be resolved in accordance with the basic principles peacefully, however, Armenia does not fulfill any of the conditions of the Moscow Declaration and continues to make provocations."

News.Az

News.Az