Armenia elects new president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s National Assembly on Thursday elected in the second round the minister of high-tech industry, Vahagn Khachaturyan, as the country’s new president, News.Az reports.

Seventy-one lawmakers voted in favor of the only candidate Khachaturyan during the early presidential election.

Two opposition factions in Armenia’s parliament boycotted the presidential election by not nominating a candidate.

On January 23, 2022, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation.

In a written statement on his official website, Sarkissian said that he does not have the “necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in these difficult times for the country and the nation.”

The term of office of Sarkisyan, who was elected president in 2018, was set to end in 2025.

News.Az