Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar direction

On June 26, starting from 14:50 to 03:00, June 27 units of the Armenian armed forces in the positions located near Yukhari Shorzha village of the Vardenis region using small arms periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zeylik and Imambinasi villages of Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry noted.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az