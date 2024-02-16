Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army's positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 16, at 12:50, units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions stationed in the direction of the Gunashli settlement of the Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

