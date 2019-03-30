Armenia forwards Czech Republic documents on extradition of ex-president Sargsyan's nephew

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side has forwarded relevant documents and is awaiting a response, according to the Armenian media.

When asked about the reason of the delays in the procedure, Davtyan said: "The practice of such procedures shows that there is nothing to worry about yet." According to him, the issue of extradition has many nuances.

“The authorities of the respective country should make a decision, then the person has the right to appeal the decision,” said Davtyan, adding that the extradition procedure may take a year. "As a rule, no one gives up easily," the attorney general remarked.

The internationally wanted Narek Sargsyan was located in December 2018 in Prague. At the time of the arrest, he submitted fake documents as a Guatemalan citizen named Franklin Gonzalez.

