“Armenia grossly violated int’l conventions, documents regarding Azerbaijani hostages”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia grossly violated international conventions and documents regarding civilians taken hostage during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, reads the final presentation of the project “Investigating the violated rights of civilians (women and children) taken hostage during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

The presentation was held by “Hesret Yolu” - Public Association for Assistance to War Prisoners and Hostages with the assistance of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the Auspices of the President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As part of the project, a survey was conducted among persons aged 28-70, who were children during the conflict, those presently living in Baku, Absheron peninsula, in villages and settlements of Agdam district, in the Ashagy Agjakend settlement of Goranboy district.

Referring to the results obtained on the basis of processed information resources and other information, as well as on the basis of the appropriate analysis methodology when implementing the project, it was established that the Armenian side, during the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, violated international conventions and documents with respect to the civilian population taken hostage.

Thus, Armenia violated the articles 2, 3, 5, 9 and 17 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 10, 1948, the requirements of the Declaration on the Protection of Women and Children in Emergency and Armed Conflict adopted on December 14, 1974, the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted on December 9, 1948, the Geneva Convention for the Amelioration of the Condition of the Wounded and Sick in Armed Forces and the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, Part IV of Protocol (I) dated June 8, 1977 additional to the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 and devoted to the protection of victims of international armed conflicts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az