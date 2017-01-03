Armenia ignores appeals to return Azerbaijani soldier’s body

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian authorities are refusing to respond to the persistent appeals of international organizations regarding the return of the body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov who died as a result of Armenian armed provocation on Dec. 29, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People told APA on Jan. 3.

“Armenia, without giving any specific reasons, deliberately delays the start of the procedure of returning the body under various pretexts,” the commission said.

“Unfortunately, even the international mediators cannot yet put pressure on Armenia for such inhumane actions,” the commission said. “At the same time, we, for our part, continue efforts in this direction together with the state agencies and international organizations.”

Chingiz Gurbanov, a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, went missing during the armed incident.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.

A fierce war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As a result of the war, Armenian armed forces occupied some 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory which includes Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts (Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan), and over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people.

The military operations finally came to an end when Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a ceasefire agreement in Bishkek in 1994.

Dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the OSCE Minsk Group, which was created after the meeting of the CSCE (OSCE after the Budapest summit held in Dec.1994) Ministerial Council in Helsinki on 24 March 1992. The Group’s members include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belarus, Finland and Sweden.

Besides, the OSCE Minsk Group has a co-chairmanship institution, comprised of Russian, the US and French co-chairs, which began operating in 1996.

Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the UN Security Council, which were passed in short intervals in 1993, and other resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, PACE, OSCE, OIC, and other organizations require Armenia to unconditionally withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az

