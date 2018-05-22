Armenia: Junior sergeant implicated in soldier's suicide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Investigative Committee reports that a junior sergeant has been charged as a suspect in the apparent suicide death of Levon Torosyan on May 6, 2018.

Torosyan’s body was found, at the military base he was serving at. There was a gunshot to the head, hetq.am reports.

The unidentified junior sergeant is charged with Article 360 of Armenia’s Criminal Code - Insulting a serviceman, i.e. humiliation of honor or self-esteem concerned with the implementation of one’s service duties, by another serviceman, is punished with arrest for the term of up to 2 months, or with disciplinary battalion for the term of up to 6 months.

