Armenia MOD bus overturns, 12 soldiers injured

A major road accident has taken place on early Saturday morning, in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

A bus, which is registered at the Ministry of Defense (MOD), overturned.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the minister of defense, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that as a result, twelve contracted servicemen sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

In his words, the condition of one of them is assessed as severe, and he is being transported to capital city Yerevan.

The others are being examined, and their initial health condition is assessed as satisfactory.

