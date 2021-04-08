Armenia must answer for crimes against Azerbaijan before int'l justice - Gambia's representative to OIC

OIC representatives witnessed great destruction in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Deputy Ambassador of the Gambia to the OIC, Abu Bakr Jah said.

Jah made the remarks Thursday at a press conference on the results of the visits to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja by the delegation of the OIC Contact Group on the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.

“In the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, we saw destroyed mosques, everything was ruined. Attempts were made to completely destroy life here, but this was not achieved. Life will be restored, here again, people will return to their homes,” he said.

The deputy ambassador stressed that the perpetrators of crimes committed in the territories of Azerbaijan must answer before international justice.

