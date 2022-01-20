Armenia must properly assess new geopolitical realities in region – Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia must properly assess the new geopolitical realities in the region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Referring to the interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to local TV channels, Hajiyev stressed that in this interview the President answered the journalists’ questions about the socio-political, socio-economic life of the country, as well as the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“President Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the issues that could form the basis for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the beginning of negotiations on a potential peace agreement between the two countries and other issues,” the top official added. “Of course, we expect a corresponding response from Armenia. Yerevan must correctly assess the new geopolitical realities in the region and draw conclusions.”

