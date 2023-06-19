Armenia must stop its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan - Omar Celik

Armenia must stop following its aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, Omar Celik, Press secretary of the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP), said, News.az reports.

He noted that the invitation of Armenian PM to the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish president, may help normalize the relations.

"Turkey wants peace and stability in South Caucasus," he said.

News.Az