Armenia must understand Karabakh conflict settlement useful for region: Abdullayeva

Armenia must understand that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's settlement is beneficial for the entire region's development, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, said.

Abdullayeva made the remarks at a meeting with Italian journalists in Baku, where a journalist from the Agenzia Nova news agency also participated, Trend reports on Jan. 28.

“The adoption of the declaration on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during Italy’s OSCE chairmanship opened the way to the current intensive negotiations to resolve the conflict lasting for many years,” she said.

According to Agenzia Nova, Abdullayeva made this statement referring to the joint declaration adopted in Milan when the meeting of the Council of Ministers was held as part of the completion of Italy’s OSCE chairmanship in December 2018.

"Azerbaijan has a complex geostrategic position, which, of course, affects our foreign policy," Abdullayeva said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

