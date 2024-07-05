Armenia needs new constitution, PM Pashinyan reiterates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again stated that Armenia needs a new constitution.

In his address to the public on Constitution Day, Pashinyan noted that the Constitution represents a collective agreement among citizens regarding the country's rules, rights, and responsibilities, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.He stressed that the term "sovereign" in the Constitution signifies that the people of Armenia are sovereign not only in a legal sense but also, following the 2018 revolution, in a practical sense."The existing Constitution generates significant social and psychological tension among citizens," Pashinyan said. "Due to well-known reasons, Armenians today do not believe that the current Constitution represents their vision of societal and national rules. Instead, they perceive it as a document crafted and enforced by the ruling elite."He emphasised that Armenia needs a new constitution that the people will consider their own, one that reflects their ideas about the country and their relationship with it.

