Armenia ombudsman’s office to inquire defense ministry about soldier

Armenian ombudsman's office has sent an inquiry to the Defense Ministry to clarify the details of the incident in connection with the death of a contract serviceman on New Year's night, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told reporters, according to news.am.

“Given the public reaction and the previous practices, we want to understand the reasons,” Tatoyan said.

The servicemen died during the holidays, but the Defense Ministry hid the fact.

