Armenia ruled by totalitarian regime – Italian journalist

The Italian analytical news portal InTerris has published an article, titled “Armenia and Azerbaijan: this is why a peaceful solution cannot be reached”, by Domenico Letizia, an Italian journalist and geopolitical analyst.

The article was published in response to journalist Milena Castiglia’s article, titled “Caritas Armenia alongside the poor: a bridge for peace in the Caucasus.”

Castiglia’s article is based, distorts the real situation in Armenia and contains references to the Armenian side on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In his article, Letizia noted that Armenia, which has been continuing the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions for about 30 years, is not interested in finding a negotiated solution to the conflict.

The author also touched upon Armenia’s latest military provocations in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ border. He stressed that the Armenian leadership resorted to the military provocations on the border with Azerbaijan in order to divert its population’s attention from the ongoing economic difficulties in the country.

The journalist said that Armenia still ignores the relevant UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Noting that Armenia is currently facing deplorable economic situation, the Italian journalist said the country ranks 118th in the world in terms of GDP per capita.

Letizia associated the ongoing tragic situation in Armenia with the incompetent governance of the former and current political leadership.

“Although Armenia’s current leadership claim that the dictatorship that had existed in the country for the last few decades, has come to an end, the country is ruled by a totalitarian regime, and the government supports only certain circles close it,” he wrote.

The Italian journalist stressed that it is impossible to find a lasting peaceful solution to the conflict unless Armenia withdraws its forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and Azerbaijani IDPs return to their native lands.

He also emphasized the importance of the participation of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh in determining the future legal status of the region.

