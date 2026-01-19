Armenia says Türkiye talks can boost Azerbaijan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Progress in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye will not undermine the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process and could, in fact, give it fresh momentum, Armenian Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan said on Monday.

Speaking at a briefing, Rubinyan commented on Türkiye’s continued linkage of Armenian–Turkish normalization to ongoing talks between Yerevan and Baku. He stressed that Armenia’s position on the matter remains unchanged, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“Our position has not changed. The process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Türkiye and the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are separate processes,” Rubinyan said. “At the same time, since we are in the same region, these processes can interact with one another. We believe that progress in Armenian–Turkish normalization will not only not harm the Armenian–Azerbaijani process, but will also help it by giving it a new impulse.”

Rubinyan also pointed to what he described as significant progress in talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, citing recent developments as evidence of positive momentum.

“It is impossible not to note the major progress in the Armenian–Azerbaijani process,” he said, referring to the peace declaration signed in Washington on August 8 and the reopening of rail transit for cargo transportation.

Overall, Rubinyan expressed cautious optimism about the trajectory of regional diplomacy.

“In general, I think the processes are moving in a positive direction. We already see some results, and we will see others in the future,” he added.

