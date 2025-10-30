Armenia set to acquire Su-30MKI fighter jets from India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is reportedly finalising a major procurement deal with India for the acquisition of HAL-built Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets, News.Az reports, citing the Indian Defense News portal.

The portal alleges the agreement, currently in advanced negotiation stages, is seen as a strategic response to Azerbaijan’s recent purchase of 40 Pakistani-origin JF-17C Block-III fighters.

The deal signifies a deepening of India-Armenia defence cooperation, coming on the heels of multiple arms contracts in recent years, including Pinaka rocket systems, Swathi counter-battery radars, and advanced anti-tank munitions.

The deal, expected to be worth between 2.5 and 3 billion USD, will likely cover the delivery of 8 to 12 Su-30MKI aircraft in the first phase, along with associated training, ground support, and customised weapons integration. Deliveries are projected to begin by late 2027, with final handover by 2029, following HAL’s current production commitments for the Indian Air Force.

According to the portal, this acquisition follows a series of India-Armenia defence contracts signed since 2020, including Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Swathi weapon-locating radars, and anti-tank guided missiles. The move signifies Yerevan’s continued pivot toward Indian defence technology to diversify beyond Russian dependence.

The Armenian Su-30MKI variant is expected to incorporate indigenous Indian upgrades such as the Uttam AESA radar, Astra MK-1 and MK-2 beyond-visual-range missiles, and DRDO’s electronic warfare suite.

News.Az