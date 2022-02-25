Armenia should be held legally accountable for Khojaly genocide: Azerbaijan’s top official

Armenia should be held legally accountable for the Khojaly genocide, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Friday at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

The presidential aide called the Khojaly genocide a ‘crime against the entire international community’.

Hajiyev stressed the town of Khojaly was occupied as a result of a military operation, and an act of genocide was committed there.

“Armenia should be held legally accountable for the Khojaly genocide and other massacres against Azerbaijani civilians. Armenian society must apologize for this black page in its history,” the top official added.

