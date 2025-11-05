Armenia to begin TRIPP project implementation soon - security chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is actively engaged in discussions with the United States on the TRIPP project, the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor passing through Armenian territory, and expects to begin practical implementation soon, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.

He made the remarks during the 13th meeting of CIS Security Council secretaries in Moscow, according to Armenian media, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Grigoryan noted that the program aims to foster genuine cooperation and mutual benefit. Its goal is to strengthen connections not only between Armenia and Azerbaijan but also with other CIS member states, integrating Armenia's transport routes into broader Eurasian networks.

“This opens new opportunities for trade, logistics, and mobility, helping to build stronger ties that are essential for ensuring security,” he added.

