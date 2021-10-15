Armenia trying to lay ground for further provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading false information - MoD

The unfounded information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged firing by Azerbaijani Army units in the direction of the Arazdayan settlement is untrue and absolutely false, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry stressed that the opposite side, spreading false information of this kind, is trying to lay the ground for the next provocations.

"We officially declare that the units of the Azerbaijani army will resolutely suppress any provocations," added the ministry.

