Azerbaijan reopens Iran border to cargo traffic

Cargo transportation by all types of vehicles between Azerbaijan and Iran has resumed.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, entry and exit for the transportation of goods by all types of vehicles across the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, including transit operations, was restored at 10:00 on 9 March 2026, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

