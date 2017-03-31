Armenia violated ceasefire nearly 4,000 times in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

In March 2017, Armenia’s armed forces 3,964 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops

The Armenian military used sniper rifles, D-44 artillery guns, large-caliber machine guns, 60-, 82- and 120-mm mortars, grenade launchers to shell the Azerbaijani army positions.

In March, the Armenian army shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Terter, Goranboy, Gadabay, Khojavand, Gazakh, Tovuz, Goygol and Agstafa.

Last month, the Armenian side resorted to sabotage infiltration attempt on the frontline. The Azerbaijani army successfully prevented all the sabotage attempts. The Azerbaijani army fully controlled the operational situation along the line of contact.

In addition, in an adequate response to the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a reinforced headquarters of the enemy’s strongholds, in the direction of the occupied Khojavand district of Azerbaijan. The Armenian side suffered heavy losses. A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces once again attempted to attack the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdere-Terter direction of the frontline. As a result of an armed clash, the Armenian side suffered losses and was forced to retreat.

Armenian military vehicle was also destroyed last month. Armenian army lost 5 servicemen as the Azerbaijani armed forces inflicted an artillery strike on an Armenian stronghold.

The Azerbaijan’s Air Force air defense units timely detected and destroyed X-55 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armenian army. The UAV was shot down while attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights near Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

Azerbaijani soldier Abbasov Hasanali was killed as the Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army last month.

News.Az

News.Az