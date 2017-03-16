Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 100 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 100 times.

Armenian armed forces have 100 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on March 16.

Armenian armed units stationed on nameless heights of Armenia’s Ijevan district, Barekamavan, Berdavan, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless heights of Noyemberyan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Jafarli, Farahli, Gaymagli, Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Alibeyli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Chinari, Aygedzor, Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd district.



Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of Gadabay district were also shelled from Armenian positions located on nameless heights of Krasnoselsk district.



Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Yarimja village of Terter district, Marzili, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Bash Gervend, Shuraabad, Namirli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veyselli and Ashagi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli district, as well as on nameless heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts.

News.Az

News.Az