Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 109 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 109 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azer

Armenians were using 60 and 120-mm mortars (3 shells).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

