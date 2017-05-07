Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 121 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 121 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Arm

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Berkaber, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region and in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Mezem, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanebi and Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarimja village of Terter region, Jevahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veyselli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az