Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 47 times

Armenian armed forces have 47 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan. 18.

The Armenian military was using sniper rifles to shell the Azerbaijani army positions.

Armenian armed units stationed in Barekamavan village of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district, on nameless heights of Ijevan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located and Gaymagli villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghdam, Alibeyli, Aghbulag and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz district came under fire from the Armenian positions located in Mosesgeh, Aygepar, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of Berd district.

The Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyark, Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Shikhlar and Shuraabad villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts.

News.Az

