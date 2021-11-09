Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijan’s engineering equipment in Kalbajar direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 9, the Armenian armed forces, stationed in Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district, opened fire at engineering equipment involved in the construction of a road leading to the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in Yellija settlement of Kalbajar district, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az

The Azerbaijani Army immediately took response measures, the ministry noted. There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army.

Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation, the ministry added.

News.Az