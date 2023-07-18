Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 21:25 on July 17 to 00:15 on July 18, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Gorus and Davali regions using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Malibay settlement of the Lachin region and Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the ministry stated.

News.Az