Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army's positions in Lachin

On April 8, starting from 23:35 to 23:45, the units of the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Khoznavar, Khanazakh, Aravus settlements of the Gorus region using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Sadinlar, Husulu, Malibayli and Jaghazur settlements of the Lachin region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

