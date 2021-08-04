Yandex metrika counter

Armenian Armed Forces open fire at Azerbaijani positions in direction of state border

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using small arms in the direction of Yellije settlement of Kalbajar district from the positions located in Azizli village of Basarkechar district (Armenia) on August 4 at 14:50, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There are no casualties among the Azerbaijani servicemen.

Presently, the situation in this direction is stable, the situation is controlled by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.


News.Az 

