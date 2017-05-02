Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 110 times a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day, using 60 milimeter mortars (3 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Vazashen villages of Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Garagashli, Marzili, Javahirli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veyselli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az