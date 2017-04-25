Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 115 times per day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygedzor, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and Garaveliler village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Namirli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az