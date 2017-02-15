Armenian armed units violate ceasefire a total of 32 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia armed units violated ceasefire a total of 32 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region and in Aygepar, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village and in nameless hills in Qazakh region and in Alibayli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

"Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation", the ministry says.

News.Az

News.Az