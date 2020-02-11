Armenian citizens submit more than 20 statements to commission on prevention of corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian citizens have submitted more than 20 written statements to the Commission on the Prevention of Corruption, Commission chairwoman Haikui Harutyunyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

She added that the Commission has also received a huge number of calls reporting corruption cases or corruption risks



“We have registered all the statements in which citizens present their concerns regarding corruption risks or corruption cases in particular areas,” Harutyunyan said, ARKA reports.



According to her, the Commission started on November 26, 2019, and since then it has considered 8 statements and instituted two proceedings regarding violation of standards of conduct by officials and incorrect income declarations.



Harutyunyan noted that a special system has been created to receive and process such statements. Lilit Aleksanyan, a member of the commission from the government, noted that the number of statements is supposed to grow this year as the number of people working in government agencies has expanded.

News.Az

